Graduate Trainee Creative Designer at DKT International

DKT International is a social marketing organization whose core mission is the provision of safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention. DKT International is one of the largest private providers of family planning and reproductive health products and services in the developing world.
We are looking for the brightest, self-motivated and driven university graduates to fill the position below and provide support to DKT Nigeria’s operations:
Graduate Trainee Creative Designer
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- LocationLagos
- Job FieldGraduate Jobs ICT / Computer Media / Advertising / Branding
Job Description
- We are looking for a young graduate with skills as a creative designer with a natural flair who is up-to-date on current trends to interpret design briefs into high impact visuals.
Key Responsibilities
- Work on a variety of briefs, including corporate identity, web and advertising banners, product packaging and point of sales materials (POSM) etc.
- Work with a wide range of media and use graphic design software (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Corel Draw etc.)
- Think creatively and develop new design concepts, graphics and layouts
- Prepare rough drafts and present your ideas
- Amend final designs to superiors comments and gain full approval
- Work as part of a team with creative lead, agencies, Marketing/communications manager, executives etc.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
- NYSC discharge certificate
Required Skills:
- Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality
- Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio
- Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas
- Up to date with industry leading software and technologies (In Design, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop, Corel Draw etc.)
- Be organized and also be a good team player
- Web management/UI design knowledge will be an added advantage
- Knowledge in 3D designs will be an added advantage
- Ability to create graphic art illustrations will be an added advantage
- Ability to learn quickly on the job
- Ability to meet up with deadlines
Applicants should send their CV to: hr@dktnigeria.org with subject of the mail; “Creative Designer”
