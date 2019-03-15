Graduate Trainee Creative Designer at DKT International

DKT International is a social marketing organization whose core mission is the provision of safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention. DKT International is one of the largest private providers of family planning and reproductive health products and services in the developing world.

We are looking for the brightest, self-motivated and driven university graduates to fill the position below and provide support to DKT Nigeria’s operations:

Graduate Trainee Creative Designer

Job Type Full Time

Full Time Qualification BA/BSc/HND

BA/BSc/HND Location Lagos

Lagos Job Field Graduate Jobs ICT / Computer Media / Advertising / Branding

Job Description

We are looking for a young graduate with skills as a creative designer with a natural flair who is up-to-date on current trends to interpret design briefs into high impact visuals.

Key Responsibilities

Work on a variety of briefs, including corporate identity, web and advertising banners, product packaging and point of sales materials (POSM) etc.

Work with a wide range of media and use graphic design software (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Corel Draw etc.)

Think creatively and develop new design concepts, graphics and layouts

Prepare rough drafts and present your ideas

Amend final designs to superiors comments and gain full approval

Work as part of a team with creative lead, agencies, Marketing/communications manager, executives etc.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

NYSC discharge certificate

Required Skills:

Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality

Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio

Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas

Up to date with industry leading software and technologies (In Design, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop, Corel Draw etc.)

Be organized and also be a good team player

Web management/UI design knowledge will be an added advantage

Knowledge in 3D designs will be an added advantage

Ability to create graphic art illustrations will be an added advantage

Ability to learn quickly on the job

Ability to meet up with deadlines

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV to: hr@dktnigeria.org with subject of the mail; “Creative Designer”

