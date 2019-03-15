Graduate Interns at Tizeti Network Limited

Tizeti Network Limited (Wifi.com.ng) is a growing NCC licensed Internet Service Provider operating in Lagos. We offer commercial and residential Internet to estates, hotels and multi-tenant buildings.

Graduate Intern – 25 positions

Job Type Full Time

Full Time Qualification BA/BSc/HND

BA/BSc/HND Location Lagos

Lagos Job Field Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Slot: 25 Openings



Job Description

We are recruiting for Sales/Marketing (Intern) to help us expand our operations to the Lagos Mainland.

Required Skills and Qualifications

Must reside in Lagos

Active listening skills

Familiarity with Lagos Mainland and Environs.

Good Communication and presentation skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV to: vivian.ugwumba@tizeti.com Using “Graduate Intern Mainland” as subject

