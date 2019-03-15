Graduate Interns at Tizeti Network Limited

Tizeti Network Limited (Wifi.com.ng) is a growing NCC licensed Internet Service Provider operating in Lagos. We offer commercial and residential Internet to estates, hotels and multi-tenant buildings.
Graduate Intern – 25 positions
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- LocationLagos
- Job FieldGraduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Slot: 25 Openings
Job Description
- We are recruiting for Sales/Marketing (Intern) to help us expand our operations to the Lagos Mainland.
Required Skills and Qualifications
- Must reside in Lagos
- Active listening skills
- Familiarity with Lagos Mainland and Environs.
- Good Communication and presentation skills
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively.
Applicants should send their CV to: vivian.ugwumba@tizeti.com Using “Graduate Intern Mainland” as subject
