Graduate Interns at Tizeti Network Limited

   March 15, 2019

Tizeti Network Limited (Wifi.com.ng) is a growing NCC licensed Internet Service Provider operating in Lagos. We offer commercial and residential Internet to estates, hotels and multi-tenant buildings.

Graduate Intern – 25 positions

  • Job TypeFull Time
  • QualificationBA/BSc/HND
  • LocationLagos
  • Job FieldGraduate Jobs   Internships / Volunteering   Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Slot: 25 Openings

Job Description

  • We are recruiting for Sales/Marketing (Intern) to help us expand our operations to the Lagos Mainland.

Required Skills and Qualifications

  • Must reside in Lagos
  • Active listening skills
  • Familiarity with Lagos Mainland and Environs.
  • Good Communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV to: vivian.ugwumba@tizeti.com Using “Graduate Intern Mainland” as subject

