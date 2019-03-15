Contract Site Representative at SPIE Oil & Gas Services-Apply

SPIE Oil & Gas Services (part of the SPIE Group) provides a complete range of services to some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies through its network of offices in 25 countries across Africa, the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific.

Our turnover has more than doubled in the last few years thanks to the dedication of our 4,000 employees to whom we give training, recognition, and genuine opportunities for career development. In order to support this growth, SPIE Oil & Gas Services is always seeking talented individuals to join its teams

Contract Site Representative

Job Type Full Time

Full Time Qualification

Experience 10 years

10 years Job Field Oil and Gas / Energy

Qualification and Experience

Minimum of 10 years experience in field of maintenance of offshore oil and gas installations

SAP know-how and managerial experience

Experience in FPSO operation and maintenance will be an added advantage.

Method of Application

Apploicants should send their CV to: tasng.sogs@spie.com

