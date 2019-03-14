Johnstone Family Scholarships At Australian National University – Australia 2019

Applications are invited for the Johnstone Family Scholarships which is awarded to International Students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at Australian National University – Australia

This scholarship program can provide attractive benefits and support to students through every stage of their life and career in a world-class organization.

Applications Deadline: May 31, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility:

Applicants must be a domestic or international students

Applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate degree in mathematics and/or statistics

Applicants must demonstrate a history of excellent academic performance in their undergraduate degree program.

Application Process: Interested applicants are advised to download and submit the application form

Visit The Official Website For More Information

