International Scholarships At University Of Brighton – UK 2019

Applications are invited for the International Scholarships which is awarded to Individuals who are looking at acquiring a degree program at University Of Brighton

This scholarship is designed to help you to build real-world knowledge and transferable skills.

Application Deadline: March 31 and June 30, 2019

To be taken at (country): UK

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarships: The scholarship is worth a £5,000 reduction in tuition fees for the first year of your course only

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

Applicants must have applied for the course of their choice at the University of Brighton or Brighton and Sussex Medical School, and have been offered a place on that course for entry in the academic year 2019.

Applicants must be a new, international fee-status student holding an offer for a full-time

Application Process: To apply, the applicants must email internationalscholarships@brighton.ac.uk with their University of Brighton student number or UCAS number in the subject line, and they will send you a scholarship application pack.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

