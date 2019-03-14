2019 Global Mathematics Scholarships At University Of Edinburgh, UK

The University of Edinburgh is offering the Edinburgh Global Undergraduate Mathematics Scholarships to students of excellent grades who are looking at undergoing a degree program at the Institution.

Scholarships are awarded to International applicants who are accepted for full-time admission to an undergraduate degree programme offered by the School of Mathematics at the University of Edinburgh.

Application Deadline: March 31, 2019

To be taken at (country): UK

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: The scholarships will be awarded worth up to £ 1,000, £5,000 or £10,000

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolling in a full-time undergraduate degree program offered by the School of Mathematics at the university

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Applicants must have good grades

Application Process: Applicants should download the application form and send their completed entry to apply@maths.ed.ac.uk.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

