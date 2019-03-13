9mobile Offers Free WhatsApp service -Details

With this unique offer, customers upon purchase of their preferred data bundles using the code *200*3*1#, will be able to use their data plans for other purposes while enjoying WhatsApp chat free of charge.

The offer is the first-of-its-kind in Nigeria’s telecom market and it is available to 9mobile subscribers on both prepaid and postpaid/hybrid packages. With the 9mobile free WhatsApp offer, customers can connect more with family and friends; businesses are also not left out as business customers can also benefit from the offer to connect with colleagues and clients. 9mobile free WhatsApp offer includes text, images, video and other multimedia content sharing, excluding voice calls, video calls and status updates.

Speaking on the offer, Vice President, Marketing, 9mobile, Adebisi Idowu, said the free WhatsApp offer affirms the telco’s unwavering commitment to rewarding its customers for their loyalty and providing them greater access to platforms that help foster closer relationships with their loved ones.

He said, “You will recall that in our 2018 end-of-year message, our Acting Managing Director, Stephane Beuvelet, made some promises to our customers including the deployment of an array of innovative brand loyalty reward programmes this year.

This is one of such initiatives to appreciate our customers and to reinforce the fact that we are a caring brand that is always on the lookout for our customer’s well-being.”

Idowu added that, “The WhatsApp offer is certainly a novel one as it allows our customers to put their data to other uses while they enjoy chatting and bonding with friends and loved ones on WhatsApp for free. The offer also empowers customers to promote their businesses using WhatsApp as data which would have been used up on WhatsApp can now be used for other things with the free WhatsApp offer by 9mobile. This gives customers more value for their money. By doing this, we are fulfilling yet another promise to enable our customers do more without hassles.”