2019 NNPC Graduate Trainee And Experience Hire – Apply Here

2019 NNPC GRADUATE TRAINEE AND EXPERIENCE HIRE – APPLY BELOW

FOR GRADUATE TRAINEE

ELIGIBILITY

Bachelor’s Degree in First Class/Second Class Upper Division

Bachelor’s Degree in Second Class Lower Division and a completed Master’s Degree

HND (minimum of Upper Credit) with a completed Master’s Degree.

Applicants must have graduated from an accredited University/Polytechnic/Monotechnic not earlier than 2014.

Applicants must not be more than 28 years of age as at 31st December 2018.

Applicants must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme at the time of this job application.

DISCIPLINES

SCIENCE: Geology, Geophysics, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Environmental Science, Basin Modelling, Surveying and Architecture.

ENGINEERING: Petroleum, Gas, Chemical, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Power, Software, Computer, Environmental, Marine, Materials/Metallurgical and Pipeline Engineering.

BUSINESS/MANAGEMENT: Business Administration, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Insurance, Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Maritime Management, Purchasing & Supply, Management Information System and Human Resource Management.

SOCIAL SCIENCES: Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Political Science, Geography, Public Administration and International Relations/Studies.

ART/HUMANITIES: Mass Communication, English and History.

LAW: Law

APPLY THROUGH THIS LINK FOR GRADUATE TRAINEES:https://careers.nnpcgroup.com/job_desc.php?code=GT01

