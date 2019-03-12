Water Transportation: Lagos State Govt Acquires New Ferries

The Lagos State Government of Nigeria has taken delivery of some new ferries. The ferries will be replaced some old ones used to ferry users across the state. One of the main fear of Lagosians which have made them not to patronize the ferry has always been the safety of the boats and ferries. The Lagos State Government has responded by buying brand new ferries to make transportation easier.

AutoReportNG took these images at LASWA office close to MTN building at Falomo, Lagos. We notice the ferries are brand new, they were adorned in Lagos official colour, the words, “Itesiwaju Eko” were written on them too.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Government of Nigeria has been trying to diversify attention from roads to water but the efforts seem to be yielding little or no results.

