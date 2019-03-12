Sterling Bank Nigeria woos travel agencies to industry expansion

The bank’s Business Executive, Retail and Consumer Banking, Lagos, Olusoji Akintola, said the lender entered into the partnership as part of its strategic focus to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy by investing heavily in five sub-sectors.

He said the sectors which are at the heart of the bank include health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation (HEART), adding that it is the bank’s desire to play a part in the development of the transportation sector, a critical component of the sectors.

The Head of Sterling Bank’s Transport & Maritime Sector, Olusegun Akinsanya, listed some of the bank’s product offerings that members of the association could take advantage of to expand their businesses.

Akinsanya assured that the bank will put together series of products for operators in the sector in line with their unique business model, “to enable us customise them in line with your requirements and peculiar situation.”

The National President of NANTA, Bankole Bernard, disclosed that the association has more than 3,000 members scattered across the country, with the largest number based in the Lagos metropolis.He also expressed members’ appreciation to Sterling Bank for showing interest in their wellbeing.

He noted that travel agencies only earn commission from the services they render to airlines and passengers.

He, therefore, urged the bank to provide funding to the travelling public to guarantee steady income for members of the association, who will then earn commission from passengers who travel with the airlines.