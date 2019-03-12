NCC slams Nigerian Telcos with N74m fines for violating regulations

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has fined the four major network operators in the country a total of N74m for various infractions.The NCC had in 2018 highlighted some noncompliance by the network providers “such as the routing of a minimum of 10 per cent of interconnect traffic through interconnect exchange licensees; quality of service; approval for promotions and advertisements; and SIM registration in a controlled environment, among others.”

The fine, however, is basically for SIM registration infractions, unapproved promos and advertisements, and failure to provide information on collapsed towers.According to the NCC, all the network operators are guilty of SIM registration outside a controlled environment.

The NCC consequently placed a fine of N60m and gave them a deadline of September 14, 2018 to pay.The report indicates that MTN was asked to pay N5m; Airtel N20m; Glo N30m; and 9mobile N5m.

The telecoms regulator had in 2017 instructed operators to stop registering SIM cards under umbrellas, kiosks or other uncontrolled environment.

Additionally, 9mobile got a total fine of N4m for two different promotions – My 9mobile App and ZTE MF910 4 G Mi-Fi promotions – both of which were unapproved by the commission.Likewise, Globacom was also fined N2m for an unapproved advert tagged ‘Enjoy non-stop browsing this season of love.’ For its ‘E-Top-Up 8X Bonus’ promo, the NCC, noting that it was not approved and violated the floor price, fined the company a total of N4m for the two infractions.

Globacom was also fined N2m for its failure to provide information regarding its collapsed masts in two sites situated in Jalingo, Taraba State.MTN was fined N2m for not seeking regulatory approval for its ‘Yafun Yafun SIM’ promotion.

(Visited 4 times, 2 visits today)