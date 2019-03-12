Infinix Unveils Hot 7 Device In Nigeria

Infinix has finnaly unveiled the must awaited Hot 7 Device to Nigeria, The Hot 7 (X623) follows a new pattern of design with a smooth and trendy notch screen design. The 6.2 Notch screen incorporates itself into an ultra slim body size and reduced bazels, the reduction in Bazels makes it a great delight to watch videos and play games without any hindrance to viewing any hidden angles and of course an immersive view experience and 19:9 Aspect ratio for wider view just like its predecessor the Hot 6x.

The Hot 7 has got a powerful and refined sound

Having good sounds is cool but a greater sound on your device way more dopper and importanter and the Hot 7 ensures that that with powerful sound output with DIRAC. Just a few thing can reveal the inspirational feeling elicited to the soul by good sound which serves you your quality dose courtesy of DIRAC MODE speakers, fully customized for real and clear sounds to uplift your spirits at all times.

Dual Camera to give you a double edge

The Hot 7 has a got an ultra-enhanced 8M low-light Front Camera + 13MP Dual Rear Camera enabled with several options and a Portrait Mode with Dual flash LED, the Camera also has an artificial intelligence mode included to enable high performance when capturing images. You can also shoot and record quality videos in (FHD) Full High Definition Mode and it supports LED flash both on the front and back cameras.

A rock solid Battery to get you going

We know power places an important role in our device and the Hot 7 delivers on that with a big 4000mAh battery to power all your device needs accurately without any worries. Super cool huh! That not all, The Hot 7 has also got one of the latest fast charging technology to see you through less time spent on charging your device.

Dope and super cool features

Notch lovers might love the notch however the Hot 7 offers you the options to hide the notch screen, this option to hide the notch screen works by simply activating the function, in addition to such flexibility is fingerprint for security and a better enhanced and faster face unlock system and faster focus speed, super cool new gesture mode (MUSIC, FLIP TO MUTE, COVER SILENCE) as well fooview and chrome book all at your fingertips. Great graphics to run games in FHD (Full High Definition) 720 x 1500 HD+ screen and the latest XOS Honeybee launcher.

Are you looking for an affordable and cost effective device with a host of features at your finger tips? Then the Hot 7 is all need.

