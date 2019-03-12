Google announces top YouTube ads of 2018

Video sharing platform, YouTube has announced the top advertisements (Ads) of the year globally for 2018, with Nigeria’s top ads getting 17 million views.

The Google Country Manager, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, who gave the statistics, during an interaction with journalists in Lagos, said the top ads of the year represented brands that have executed the most popular ads, as determined by YouTube’s strongest signals of viewer choice.Ehimuan-Chiazor explained that the popular ads were also determined by factors like watch time, views and mix of paid/organic views.

“YouTube has over a billion users, almost one-third of all people on the Internet, and each day those users watch a billion hours of video, generating billions of views.

“YouTube users spend over an hour a day watching videos on mobile and it is not surprising, then, that some of this audience is choosing to watch ads online,” she stressed.

According to her, looking at the year’s top ads on YouTube, a few key trends were observed at the Leaderboards, such as keeping it in the family, culture connect, music, connecting to 2018 and connecting to trends.

She said that keeping it in the family had to do with telling emotive storytelling which was key to building brand love and preference.

Ehimuan-Chiazor said that it was an insight into this year’s top performers that quite literally brought home, with family and emerging as key ad themes, as shown in Airtel NG – The-Inlaws.

“In the culture connects, more and more brands are infusing culture into their storytelling to boost resonance, as MTN did with its Traditional Wedding Day ad.”

“Music has found a place at the heart of YouTube and so, it is no surprise to see many of our winners riffing on musical themes this year, like Uba did with 919 Dance video.

“For connecting to 2018, amid a year of political and social turmoil, many brands chose to take a stance on social topics, leading to some of the year’s most thought-provoking work, including Union Bank’s enabling success.

“Connecting to a trend has to do with infusing popular offline trends into YouTube ads to help brands build authenticity and connect to the heart like P&G Nigeria did in its Ariel Assurance ad,” she said.

She listed the 2018 Nigeria Year-End YouTube Ads Leaderboard as: MTN – Traditional Wedding Day 2.6 million views, Jumia Black Fridays 2018 2.3 million views, Stanbic IBTC – Enabling you to be you 2.1 million views, Union Bank of Nigeria – Enabling Success 2.7 million views, United bank of Africa (UBA) – 919 Dance Video 1.6 million views.

