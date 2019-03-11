Vessel Charter Letter of Intent Format

Write an LOI for vessel charter with the below format

Dear Sir,

LETTER OF INTENT.

We, ……………………………., acting with full

corporate responsibility express

our intent to charter a vessel of …………..capacity from your good

company under

the terms below:-

Cargo/Product Type:

Quantity intended:-

Vessel Types/qty:-

Loading Point:

Discharge Port:

Charter:

Bunker:

Laycan:-

Period of charter :-

Delivery of vessel:-

Re delivery of vessel:-

Charterer Company name:-

(Company profile attached or website

address)

Registered address:-

Name of Principal officer:-

Name of bankers:-

Name of last three (3) previously chartered

vessels/ Fixtures:-

Payment:- Advice upfront

Expecting your full cooperate offer and

vessel Q88 data soonest.

Yours faithfully,

NAME:

DESIGNATION:

COMPANY NAME:

