Vessel Charter Letter of Intent Format

Write an LOI for vessel charter with the below format

Dear Sir,
LETTER OF INTENT.
We, ……………………………., acting with full
corporate responsibility express
our intent to charter a vessel of …………..capacity from your good
company under
the terms below:-
Cargo/Product Type:
Quantity intended:-
Vessel Types/qty:-
Loading Point:
Discharge Port:
Charter:
Bunker:
Laycan:-
Period of charter :-
Delivery of vessel:-
Re delivery of vessel:-
Charterer Company name:-
(Company profile attached or website
address)
Registered address:-
Name of Principal officer:-
Name of bankers:-
Name of last three (3) previously chartered
vessels/ Fixtures:-
Payment:- Advice upfront
Expecting your full cooperate offer and
vessel Q88 data soonest.
Yours faithfully,
NAME:
DESIGNATION:
COMPANY NAME:

