Nigeria Active Internet Subscribers Grew By 8.26% In Q4 2018

Active Internet Subscribers Grew By 8.26% In Q4 2018

Nigeria Telecoms data for Q3 and Q4 2018 reflected that a total of 172,824,239 and 162,032,481 subscribers were active on voice as against 162,522,772 in Q2 2018 which represented a 6.66% increase in subscribers base.Similarly, a total of 112,065,740 and 106,420,858 subscribers were active on the internet as against 103,514,997 in Q2 2018 which represented 8.26% growth in subscribers base.

Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q4 2018 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q4 2018 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

MTN has the highest share of voice subscription and followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and Others respectively. Similarly, MTN has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and Others.

