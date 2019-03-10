Japan, NGO Train Nigerian Farmers on Rice Processing

Japan, NGO train farmers on rice processing

An NGO, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Alumni Association of Nigeria (JAAN) and the

Government have partnered to train local farmers on post-harvest rice processing.

Speaking at a three-day workshop in Karshi in the FCT, President of JAAN, Mr. Ahmed Ehijie Agberankhe, said the training was one of a series organised by JAAN in collaboration with JICA Nigeria Office aimed at improving the lot of Nigerian farmers

Mr. Agberankhe said the training was for local rice farmers to use a very simple technology in processing rice to match international standards.

Representative of the Japanese Embassy, Mia Nakano, said the

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)