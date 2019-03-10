Breaking: Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crashes With 157 Passenger On Board

Information reaching us has it that an Ethiopian Airlines plane has gone down with 149 passengers and 8 crew onboard, the airline said.

The plane is believed to have crashed six minutes after take off, according to local reports.

The Ethiopian prime minister’s official Twitter account has expressed condolences to families of those lost.

The PM’s office wrote on Twitter: “The office of the PM, on behalf of government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this

morning.”

