The Future of Digital Payment is Now!

Digital payment has evolved beyond what happened in the past. Before its revolution, Nigerians had to carry cash around to pay for transactions, buy airtime, or even pay for DSTV subscriptions. Today, businesses and consumers have embraced technology to satisfy consumer demands to do things more efficiently, and with less time.

According to the latest data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) reveals that the volume of electronic payment for utility bills, airtime top-up, cable TV, hotels and airlines, among others, grew by 55 per cent to reach 134,656 transactions in January this year from 87,076 transactions in the corresponding month in 2017.

Within this space, there are a number of players who are championing this cause through attractive and irresistible incentives to encourage consumers who are already comfortable paying for these services offline; some even have the contacts of the service providers, whom they beckon on anytime there is a need for such services. There is no doubt that one of the most difficult aspect of ecommerce is converting customers from offline to online, or plainly making them see why electronic payment makes life easier for them, not forgetting the cost-saving benefit.

Among such online merchants is one of Jumia’s revolutionary all-in-one, first-of-its-kind lifestyle App – Jumia One. The difference between Jumia One and other online platforms or Apps, or even banks, offering such services is that customers can pay for multiple digital services i.e. recharge airtime, pay bills (DSTV, PHCN, etc.), buy flight ticket, book a hotel, buy data, and many more.

Here are some of the ways Jumia is making digital payment attractive to Nigerians.

Enjoy 5% Cashback Bonus on Airtime & Data

Get 5% instant bonus as cashback on all your Airtime and Mobile Data recharges; up to ₦2500 cashback on each purchase!

Pay Zero Fee on Bills

Pay ZERO service fee on utility bills like DSTV, GoTV, Startimes, Kwesé TV, Smile, Swift, Spectranet, and electricity bills by saving ₦100 on each transaction.

Save Time and Money

Jumia One is the ”All-in-One” lifestyle App, where you can get access to different services in one click. Jumia One connects you to your favourite services faster and easier. You also get to save more whenever you use the App to make transactions.

Highly Secured Mode of Payment

One of the best things about the app is that, after your first login, you can access the app via your fingerprint or pattern lock. Also, no payment is completed on the app without sending an OTP (One Time Password) via a registered phone number or email, that way you can be assured no unwanted transactions can be performed. You also get an email for every transaction performed on the app.

Instant Refunds

You get an instant refund whenever a failed or incomplete transaction occurs.

Send Airtime & Data and Get Instant Cashback

Get an amazing 5% cash back each time you recharge your phone or send airtime to your loved ones. Whenever you purchase a data plan or buy a recharge card from MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9Mobile with Jumia One, you instantly get 5% of your cash back on every transaction you make.

All of this reaffirms the importance of digital transformation and its vital role in business evolution. And clearly, with the increase in digital payments, Jumia is also helping to bridge the gap between the banked and the unbanked and at the same that promoting the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)