Global Excellence Scholarships At University Of Dundee – UK 2019

The University Of Dundee – UK is offering the Global Excellence Scholarships to Individuals who wants to study the underlisted courses at the Institution;

Anatomy / Forensic Anthropology / Forensic and Medical Art, Architecture and Urban Planning, Archives and Record Management, Art and Design, Biological/Biomedical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Business (Accountancy / Economics / Finance / International Business), Careers, Civil Engineering, Community Learning and Development, Computing, Dentistry, Education, Electronic Engineering, Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, English / Creative Writing / Film Studies, European Studies, Geography / Environmental Science, History, Languages, Law, Liberal Arts, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Philosophy, Physics, Politics and International Relations, Pre-sessional English courses, Psychology, Social Work

Applications Deadline: October 31, 2019

Eligible Countries:

UK:England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales,

EU: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden,

Overseas: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burma, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent, Sudan, Suriname, Swaziland, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Bahamas, The Gambia, The Occupied Palestinian Territories, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vatican City, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: £25,000

Eligibility:

Application must Be classified as Overseas Fee Status, as determined by the University;

Applicants must Have demonstrated excellence through your academic, extra-curricular and/or voluntary activities.

Applicants must Hold an academic offer of entry for an undergraduate programme in any of our academic schools for September 2019 entry.

How To Apply: There is no application process for this scholarship as our Admissions Team will assess the information provided on your programme application and let you know if you are eligible to receive the award.

Visit The Official Website For More Information