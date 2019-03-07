Global Economics Scholarships At University Of Bristol – UK 2019

The University Of Bristol – UK is offering the Global Economics Scholarships to Individuals who wants to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to win five scholarships worth £5,000 each which can only be used as fee waivers towards the cost of tuition fees.

Application Deadline:

Round One: March 31, 2019

Round Two: June 30, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligible Field Of Study: The scholarship will be awarded in the field of MSc Economics, MSc Economics and Finance, MRes Economics, MRes Economics and Finance

Eligibility:

Applicants must be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have excellent grades

Application Process: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information