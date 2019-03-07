 Posted in Scholarship

Global Economics Scholarships At University Of Bristol – UK 2019

The University Of Bristol – UK is offering the Global Economics Scholarships to Individuals who wants to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to win five scholarships worth £5,000 each which can only be used as fee waivers towards the cost of tuition fees.

Application Deadline:

  • Round One: March 31, 2019
  • Round Two: June 30, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligible Field Of Study: The scholarship will be awarded in the field of MSc Economics, MSc Economics and Finance, MRes Economics,  MRes Economics and Finance

Eligibility: 

  • Applicants must be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes
  • Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program
  • Applicants must be fluent in English Language
  • Applicants must have excellent grades

Application Process: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information

