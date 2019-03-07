Global Economics Scholarships At University Of Bristol – UK 2019

The University Of Bristol – UK is offering the Global Economics Scholarships to Individuals who wants to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to win five scholarships worth £5,000 each which can only be used as fee waivers towards the cost of tuition fees.
Application Deadline:
- Round One: March 31, 2019
- Round Two: June 30, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters
Eligible Field Of Study: The scholarship will be awarded in the field of MSc Economics, MSc Economics and Finance, MRes Economics, MRes Economics and Finance
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes
- Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
- Applicants must have excellent grades
Application Process: Click Here To Apply
Visit The Official Website For More Information
(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)