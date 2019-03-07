55 International Excellence Scholarships At Brunel University – UK 2019

The Brunel University , UK is offering 55 International Excellence Scholarships to excellent students who are looking at acquiring a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: April 30, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarships: Scholarships are valued at £6,000 as a tuition fee waiver

Eligibility: To be eligible to apply for this scholarship, applicants :

Must be classed as Overseas for fees purposes and be self-funded (not sponsored).

Must have an offer to study on a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2019 for the International Excellence scholarship

Must be International students

Application Process: To be considered for an International Excellence Scholarship for September 2019, applicants must complete an application form registering their interest by midnight [GMT] by the deadline of April 30, 2019

Visit The Official Website For More Information

