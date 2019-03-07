2019 International Scholarships At Linköping University – Sweden

The Linköping University – Sweden invites applications from International Students who have Interest in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The scholarship covers the total tuition fee or part of the tuition fee. If the scholarship covers part of the tuition fee, the student must pay the outstanding amount (=the remainder of the fee) no later than the payment deadline.

Applications Deadline: 15th May 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have completed their Masters Degree Program

Applicants must be proficient in English Language and have good academic records

Application Process: Click Here To Begin Application Process

Visit The Official Website For More Information

