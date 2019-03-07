 Posted in Scholarship

2019 Commonwealth Shared Scholarships At University Of Edinburgh – UK

   March 7, 2019  Leave a comment

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Scheme is a joint initiative between the UK Department for International Development (DFID) and UK universities, including the University of Edinburgh, to jointly support outstanding individuals who have interest in pursuing a degree program at University Of Edinburgh – UK

This scholarship program will cover:
  • All tuition fees;
  • Air fare to and from the United Kingdom;
  • Expenses for accommodation and maintenance.

Application Deadline: 14th March 2019 by 16:00

Eligible Countries: Developing Countries

Type: Masters

Eligibility: To apply for these scholarships, you must:

  • Be a Commonwealth citizen, refugee, or British protected person
  • Be permanently resident in a developing Commonwealth country
  • Be available to start your academic studies in the UK
  • Not have studied or worked for one (academic) year or more in a developed country
  • Be unable, either yourself or through your family, to pay to study in the UK

Application Process: Application for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Scheme should be made through the Commonwealth Scholarships Commission’s Electronic Application System (EAS).

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)

Author: 244OgeKweFoli153

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *