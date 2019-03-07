2019 Commonwealth Shared Scholarships At University Of Edinburgh – UK

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Scheme is a joint initiative between the UK Department for International Development (DFID) and UK universities, including the University of Edinburgh, to jointly support outstanding individuals who have interest in pursuing a degree program at University Of Edinburgh – UK
- All tuition fees;
- Air fare to and from the United Kingdom;
- Expenses for accommodation and maintenance.
Application Deadline: 14th March 2019 by 16:00
Eligible Countries: Developing Countries
Type: Masters
Eligibility: To apply for these scholarships, you must:
- Be a Commonwealth citizen, refugee, or British protected person
- Be permanently resident in a developing Commonwealth country
- Be available to start your academic studies in the UK
- Not have studied or worked for one (academic) year or more in a developed country
- Be unable, either yourself or through your family, to pay to study in the UK
Application Process: Application for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Scheme should be made through the Commonwealth Scholarships Commission’s Electronic Application System (EAS).
Visit The Official Website For More Information