Lagos Tourism Commissioner To Speak at Nigeria Travel Awards

Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos State, has been confirmed as the Keynote Speaker at the 3rd edition of the Nigeria Travel Awards organised by Jumia Travel. Ayorinde will be speaking on the theme:“Lagos as a Model For Tourism Growth in Nigeria”.

The event which is scheduled to hold at Four Points by Sheraton on Monday, March 11th, 2019 has 3 broad objectives: to promote Nigeria’s tourism sector, encourage hoteliers to improve the quality of their services for further advancement of their respective destinations, and recognise outstanding players in the Nigeria hospitality/travel industry.

The Managing Director of Jumia Travel, the hotel & flight arm of Jumia, Omolara Adagunodo said: “We are excited to have the Honourable Commissioner as our Keynote Speaker for this year’s Awards. Ayorinde’s versatile and demonstrated experience in the tourism sector will definitely be useful.”

Adagunodo also noted that Ayorinde has made significant contributions to the growth and development of tourism/hospitality in Lagos state. This has made local and international tourists to always add the state to their bucket list. This is one of the many reasons why the state made over N50 billion cash transactions during last year’s yuletide.

It will be recalled that the current Director-General of National Tourism Development Agency (NTDC) was the Keynote Speaker at the 2nd edition of the Nigeria Travel Awards which held in Lagos.