13,000 Vessel Available for Long Term Charter

*13000MT VESSEL AVAILABLE FOR LONG TERM CHARTER *

*Vessel name : MT OLUWASHEUN *

•IMO: 9035266

•MMSI: 657111700

•Call Sign: 5NMC6

•Flag: Nigeria [NG]

•AIS Vessel Type: Tanker

•Gross Tonnage: 10012

•Deadweight: 13941 t

•Length Overall x Breadth •Extreme: 150m × 21m

•Year Built: 1994

•Status: Active

•Vessels Location: Lagos water

*Product to carry AGO*

* For Vessel charter rate and availability please call me on tel/whatsapp: 08037191728

