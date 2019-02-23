13,000 Vessel Available for Long Term Charter
*13000MT VESSEL AVAILABLE FOR LONG TERM CHARTER *
*Vessel name : MT OLUWASHEUN *
•IMO: 9035266
•MMSI: 657111700
•Call Sign: 5NMC6
•Flag: Nigeria [NG]
•AIS Vessel Type: Tanker
•Gross Tonnage: 10012
•Deadweight: 13941 t
•Length Overall x Breadth •Extreme: 150m × 21m
•Year Built: 1994
•Status: Active
•Vessels Location: Lagos water
*Product to carry AGO*
* For Vessel charter rate and availability please call me on tel/whatsapp: 08037191728
