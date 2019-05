*CHEMICAL TANKER FOR SALE*

*Name of Vessel: Tirta Samudra XI*

*BLT: 1991*

*IMO: 9033799*

*Draft: 5.5m*

*Tanker capacity: 3300kmt*

*Location: Indonesia*

*Price: $1.5m*

Serious client only request for more information by chatting me on Tel/whatsapp: 08037191728

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)