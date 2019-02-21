Oil Tanker Vessels Available For Charter In Nigeria.

Available for Charter is Oil Tanker Vessels of verious tonnage and dead weight tonnage for converying Crude Oil ( BLCO) and AGO within and outside Nigeria. *1. 12,000MT Deadweight to carry cargo of 10,000MT Built in 2006 price: $16,500. Vessel inspection loacation port harcourt.

*2. Two number of 29,000MT Deadweight to carry cargo of 19,408MT built in 2002 price: $16,500 per day. Vessel Inspection location Lagos*

*3. 14,730MT Deadweight to carry cargo of 11,688MT built in 1993 price: $16,000 per day. Vessel Inspection location Lagos*

*4. 36,962MT Deadweight to carry cargo of 24,099MT built in 2002 price: $18,500 per day. Vessel Inspection location Lagos*

