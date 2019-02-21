Five Things Startups Can Do To Stand Out From Competition

There is no need for a business to be averse or scared of competition. This is because competition make businesses efficient and non-complacent. If you tend to always copy or imitate your competition, you will discover that your business model won’t be different and customers will patronise the other party.

Jumia, Nigeria’s no 1 shopping destination has demonstrated over the years to be always ahead of the competition, especially in the area of innovation. It started as one vertical business. Presently, it operates in different verticals. It is, therefore, true that the biggest Jumia competitor in Nigeria’s eCommerce space is Jumia.

So, how can your startup or business stand out from the competition, just like Jumia? Read on to know the ways!

Create an online presence

One of the biggest mistakes most startups make is not building an online reputation from the onset of their business. Before you even launch your startup, your company needs to have a strong online presence. Use your online presence to spread awareness about your brand. Deliver information about your new company to your followers and keep them updated about the progress.

Provide excellent customer service

The one thing that can surely set you apart from your competition is how you treat your customers. Even if you are not in the service industry, you still need to treat your customers well. Customers dislike talking to representatives who have poor knowledge about the brand. You, therefore, need to train your team well.

Sell your Unique Selling Point

You should make sure that your customers are aware of the Unique Selling Point of your business and let them know what sets you apart from your competitors. Explain the problem your business has to tackle and why you are better than the other solution providers out there.

Be honest about what you’re offering

Honestly should be your business’s main policy. If you cannot deliver an order or a project by a certain deadline, you should tell your customer as soon as possible. If your field reps have messed up on a bid, immediately inform your client about the blunder. Taking your customers and clients for a ride can cost you immeasurably in the future. The faster you share bad news, the more your clients will respect you.

Give your product to the right influencers

Seek out influencers that are right for promoting your brand and send your product to them before it launches in the market. They will help you create awareness in your target community. You should only use influencers who will care about the purpose of your product and provide the Return on Investment (ROI) you are looking for.