TECNO sponsored 4 Nigerians to an all-expense paid tour to Dubai, Seychelles

Popular phone maker TECNO has over the years established itself as a brand that places customer satisfaction and loyalty at the core of its service delivery. This is why the company organizes numerous life-changing activities for its fans and customers, like the TECNO Light Your Dream, Camon Selfie King and Queen, thousands of Give-aways on social media, and many more to come soon.In the latest of such events, the #24MPAIClearSelfie Challenge was put together by the smartphone maker on the heels of the launch of the Camon 11 and Camon 11 Pro smartphones. Following the unveiling of the premium mobile phones, TECNO promised to sponsor 4 Nigerians to experience the beauty of Dubai and Seychelles through the incredibly robust camera quality of the new smartphones.

After the successful completion of the challenge, which lasted 6 weeks, 4 Nigerians — 2 selected online and the other 2 offline — were rewarded with an all-expense paid tour to Dubai and Seychelles. They also won for themselves the Camon 11 Pro to capture all the beautiful moments during their trip.

The TECNO Camon 11 & 11 Pro are one of the latest handsets, released by the Hong Kong-headquartered company, and come with a bevy of exciting features, one of which is its crystal-clear camera quality. When one explores the breath-taking landscapes and destinations in these 2 fascinating cities through the intelligent lenses of the Camon 11 Pro’s camera, the experience can be enthralling, to say the least.

TECNO has once again fulfilled its promise of ensuring its teeming customers enjoy powerful, innovative products and get rewarded for their loyalty to the brand as shown in the latest #24MPAIClearSelfie Challenge, where 4 lucky winners had a lot of fun in Dubai and Seychelles, taking beautiful pictures using the Camon 11 Pro.

