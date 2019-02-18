OPPO to invest $1.43b in R&D for smart mobile technology

In 2019, OPPO will focus increased investment in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence and smart devices.

OPPO recently announced its plan to spend about $1.43billion on Research and Development (R&D) in 2019, so as to improve the company’s technological capabilities.

The Founder and CEO of OPPO, Tony Chen, emphasized the company’s commitment to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop a wide range of smart devices including smart watches and smart home technologies to explore and meet the increasingly rigid demands of consumers in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT).

OPPO, a chinese consumer electronics company, is an innovative smartphone brand, ranked No 4 in the world according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

Chen said 5G is a trend OPPO is already embracing and as a technology company, is striving to become the first manufacturer in the world to launch 5G smartphones. OPPO will fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences. Interestingly, OPPO had established a 5G team as far back as 2015 and have continued working backstage till a major breakthrough was achieved in October 2018.

To further improve its reputation for creating more personalized experiences through technology, OPPO has applied AI technologies across a wide range of applications including photography, facial recognition and fingerprint identification while introducing many innovative features including an AI-powered beauty camera, 3D portrait lighting and intelligent recognition scenarios.

OPPO envisions a future where smartphones will become intelligent personal assistants and as such are already investing in R&D to make this happen first. OPPO will actively embrace artificial intelligence while dedicating focus and resources to cutting-edge AI technologies and applications.

The vision, according to Oppo is to dare to explore, dare to make breakthroughs and dare to innovate. In the future, the company will fully integrate technological innovation with art and humanity, to develop smart devices and smart homes with the smartphone at their core

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)