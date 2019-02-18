Apply For IOE-ISH Centenary Scholarships At University College, London 2019

The Intentional Students House Centenary Scholarship, the Mary Trevelyan Centenary Scholarship and International Students House (ISH) partnered together to award scholarship opportunities to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at University College, London 2019.

ISH provides accommodation for a year, while the IOE covers tuition fees. Please note that these scholarships do not cover subsistence in London, travel or any other expenses.

Applications Deadline: 5th April 2019 (23:59 London time).

Eligible Countries: Developing Countries

Type: Masters

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

Be citizens and residents of a low or lower-middle income country (as per World Bank website ).

). Have an offer to study a full time masters degree in London at the UCL Institute of Education (October 2019 start).

Not have studied or lived in the UK before.

Have completed their Bachelors degree program

Application Process: Eligible offer holders will receive an email with details of how to apply for these scholarships. If you have an offer to study a Masters course at the UCL Institute of Education (October 2019 start) and you have not received this email, but you are from an eligible country, please contact IOEinternational@ucl.ac.uk with details of your full name, the name of your Masters course and your student ID number.

