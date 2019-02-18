Apply For 2019 International Scholarships At University Of Kent In UK
The University Of Kent – UK is pleased to announce the 2019 International Scholarships to Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
The scholarships are worth £8000 towards the cost of tuition fees and are offered to nationals of any country paying overseas fees.
Application Deadline: 31st May 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters Scholarships
Value Of Scholarships: £8000
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have received an unconditional offer of a place on such a degree course
- Applicants must have completed their Undergraduate degree programs
- Applicants must have excellent academic grades
Application Process: Applications for the International Scholarship must be made via your applicant portal.
