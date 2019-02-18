Apply For 2019 International Scholarships At University Of Kent In UK

Value Of Scholarships: £8000

The University Of Kent – UK is pleased to announce the 2019 International Scholarships to Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have received an unconditional offer of a place on such a degree course

Applicants must have completed their Undergraduate degree programs

Applicants must have excellent academic grades

Application Process: Applications for the International Scholarship must be made via your applicant portal.

