Apply For 2019 International Scholarships At University Of Kent In UK

February 18, 2019   Scholarship   No comments

The University Of Kent – UK is pleased to announce the 2019 International Scholarships to Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The scholarships are worth £8000 towards the cost of tuition fees and are offered to nationals of any country paying overseas fees.

Application Deadline: 31st May 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters Scholarships

Value Of Scholarships: £8000

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have received an unconditional offer of a place on such a degree course
  • Applicants must have completed their Undergraduate degree programs
  • Applicants must have excellent academic grades

Application Process: Applications for the International Scholarship must be made via your applicant portal. 

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *