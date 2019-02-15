2019 SOAS International Excellence Scholarships – UK – Apply Now

The SOAS International Excellence Scholarships is available for International students who wants to pursue a degree program in UK. This scholarship program is designed to award new students starting in September 2019 with a first-class academic performance.

Application Deadline: 28 February 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

Applicants must Be classified as overseas for fee purposes

Applicants must Be self-financing

Applicants must Have a UK first-class honours degree (1st) or the international equivalent, (You are also required to have met the intended programme entry criteria, this may include a specific subject, i.e. Economics, Law etc before starting programme in September 2019.

Applicants must be a national from the countries listed in the Official Page(Link found below)

Application Process: There is no separate application required. Applicants should apply for the programme in the usual way and upload 250 word supporting statement as part of application for the Masters programme.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 9 times, 2 visits today)