Today, almost everyone owns a smartphone because it is very much affordable. According to the Jumia Nigeria Mobile Report, in 2014, phones sold on Jumia have priced an average of $216 and by 2017 this price had gone down to $100. In Africa, the price dipped from $165 to $96 in the same period.Hence, it is no surprise that mobile penetration increased from 53% in 2016 to 84% in 2018.

These amazing numbers have left companies with no choice than to build a mobile app for their businesses. Mobile apps are considered to be one of the most powerful tools for contacting the target audience in terms of business. So, are you still thinking about whether to create a mobile app? Here, we will discuss the reasons why your business needs a mobile app.

Sales growth

If you intend to improve sales and turnover, you should build a mobile app. Additionally, you can direct your customers to the app with certain incentives like getting vouchers and discounts off their orders. This will no doubt encourage your shoppers or customers to download and actually use their mobile app. It can be quite a significant increase depending on how large the audience is.

Audience building

You can establish relationships with your customers no matter where they are in the world. A person does not need to remember your web address or refer to a search engine, as in the case of a site, since the app is already installed on their device. Depending on the functionality, one can even use it without access to the Internet.

A valuable source of data

By utilizing a mobile app, you can collect a lot of useful information for further analysis. For instance, you can learn which products your customers buy the most. As well as, how much time they spend on the app. Or even, which functions are the most used and which are the least popular?

Stand out from the competition

These days mobile apps at the small business level are still rare, and this is where you can take a big leap ahead of your competitors. You should take the lead by offering a mobile app to your customers. They’ll be astonished by your forward-thinking approach!

Improve customer engagement

No matter what you are selling, your customers need a way to reach you. Having a messaging (or help desk) feature within your app can really make a difference in the way you communicate with your customers. This feature will really help improve customer engagement.



