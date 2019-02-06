Four Reasons to Prepay For Your Online Orders

Despite the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria in ensuring that Nigeria becomes a cashless society, some Nigerians still prefer to settle transactions via cash notwithstanding whether it is online or offline.

Regardless, businesses in the country are doing their utmost best to encourage Nigerians to pay online. A business that is effectively doing this is Jumia. Nigeria’s no 1 shopping destination has put various measures in place to encourage Nigerians to prepay for their others. Hence, there are so many reasons for you to prepay for your online orders. We discuss some of these reasons.

It is safe

This works both ways. This is because carrying cash around is quite risky. So, it is better to prepay for the order and the only thing you have to do on your part is to be available to receive the order or assign someone to collect it on your behalf.

Discount

Prepaying for your orders is one of the best ways to enjoy a discount. When you shop on Jumia and prepay for your order with Jumia Pay, you will get 5% off upon checkout. This combined with other discounts you get on the platform will ensure that you are paying far less than the actual cost of your order.

Quick refunds

When a customer returns a product or an order; they expect their refund as soon as possible. And of course, it does not have to necessarily refund only, it can be for cancellation. If you want to get your money ASAP, you should use Jumia Pay. The refund will be sent your Jumia Pay account and you can decide to withdraw the money into your account or use it to purchase another item. Very easy!

Reliable online payment

When e-commerce started in Nigeria, cash on delivery was the only way to trust sellers that customers had never seen before. With cash on delivery, the customer had an assurance that their product was coming, no matter what. Thanks to technology, customers can now pay online and of course, they are very safe and reliable as eCommerce businesses regularly updating their security tech.