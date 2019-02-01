Nigeria’s Earning from non-oil Export Rises to $382m

– The centre also called for the immediate establishment of the proposed Solid Minerals Development Fund to improve the performance of the sector

In its report on Nigerian economy, which was published on Thursday, January 31, the Centre for the Study of Economies of Africa (SCEA) said it noted a significant increase of $382 million in the earnings from non-oil exports, Leadership reports.

The SCEA report said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recorded non-oil export earnings at $382.24 million in October 2018, which means there was a rise of 46% compared to the previous month’s earning of N262.35 million and October 2017’s N225.78 million

from the report that improvements in proceeds from agricultural products as well as mineral exports contributed grossly to the total export earnings –

It was also noted that agriculture accounted for the 13% of the earning, while 59% of the earning was from minerals export.

Part of the report read: “The improved mineral exports followed important traction in the sector: at the state level, Ebonyi state launched the combined lead, steel and copper processing plant; and at the federal level, the government renewed commitments to incentivise non-oil exporters via the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme.

With recent strides made in the mining sector such as issuing the first gold refining license, mineral exports.