How to Legally Earn More Than the Minimum Wage Via Online

Nigeria’s House of Assembly recently passed N30,000 as the minimum wage. This is good news for many Nigerians. However, do you know that as a Nigerian, you can earn much more than 30k? Here, we will discuss the sure and legal ways to earn more than the approved national minimum wage.

Affiliate Marketing

You do not need to have your own laptop to earn money through affiliate marketing. By enrolling in the Ju mia Jforce, you have the opportunity to earn commissions through an ongoing monthly sales. What makes this more interesting is that you are provided with all the tools you need to be successful, what you only need to do is to get buyers to buy the products and you will earn cool cash. The more you sell, the more you smile to the bank.

Online surveys

An increasingly popular way for you to make money is to fill out online surveys in your free time. The more you fill the more you are and in a week you can earn more than the minimum wage depending on your consistency. This is because research companies are always recruiting new members worldwide to answer surveys and test new products.

Freelancing/Blogging

We are in the digital age and if you have good writing skills, you will earn good money. You only need to use freelancing platforms like umia Production Services, Fiverr and Freelancer.com to get freelance gigs and you will start earning more than the minimum wage.

Social media management

If you build a reputable brand on social media as an influencer, you stand a chance to make money. Companies will contact you to market their products on your page for a reasonable amount.

Coaching and consulting Online

If you are knowledgeable about a certain topic, you can teach such a topic online. You only need to take advantage of communication and technology to connect with those that may be interested in your course. With tools like Skype, video conferencing, and webinar technology you can offer one-on-one calls and group coaching calls.