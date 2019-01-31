Tapping Travel Insurance For a Smooth & Safe Trip

The importance of travel insurance cannot be overstated whenever you travel. Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while travelling. Despite the many advantages of travel insurance, only a handful of travellers buy a travel insurance policy.Imagine this scenario: you have exited your office and you are on your way to your long-planned vacation. Everything is going smoothly and you are excited and looking forward to it. However, your baggage disappears. To make matters worse, all your travel documents are in your suitcase. This is definitely a nightmare and it is exactly why you need travel insurance.

Where to buy travel insurance

Buying travel insurance is not rocket science. In fact today, you do not need an insurance company to buy insurance. You can buy your travel insurance from Jmia’s hotel & flight services. There are pocket-friendly plans like Business/Tourism, Students Plan and Pilgrimage Protection. So, if you are visiting Europe (Schengen), for a business trip, you will pay as low as N2,740.23, if you are between the ages of 0 and 79 years. This covers you for up to 7 days.

How to tap travel insurance for a smooth and safe trip

Your lost luggage will be replaced

A lot of travellers go on tour with different types of items from clothes to home appliances and jewellery. If you do not have travel insurance, you will be the one to bear the cost of these lost items. Due to this, it’s advisable to buy a travel insurance cover so as to prevent any kind of loss of cash theft.

Your medical expenses will be covered

Whether you are on a business or leisure trip, you do not know when you are going to fall ill. If you happen to fall ill, you may be unable to cover your medical expenses because the medical bills may be too expensive for you to settle. To avoid this kind of unpredictable situation, just buy travel insurance.

You won’t pay cancellation fees

Every traveller books a trip in anticipation that nothing will disrupt your travel plans. From nowhere, you got an email summoning you to the office, you have no choice than to cancel your trip. For this, you will be charged a cancellation fee. You do not need to pay this fee if you have travel insurance.

Beyond planning and hoping for a smooth trip, you should have it at the back of your mind that uncertain and unpredictable things happen. To forestall and deal precisely with these uncertainties and actually guarantee a smooth trip, then you should never travel without a travel insurance cover.

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)