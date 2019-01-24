NNPC, Sahara Group’s JV Boost LPG Supply

The Joint Venture (JV) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sahara Group has delivered 437,170 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to consumers in two years.The firms, in 2017, in Ulsan, South Korea, unveiled two new LPG vessels with a combined capacity of 38,000 cubic meters (cbm). The vessels – MT Africa Gas and MT Sahara Gas, have since delivered 437,170 metric tons of LPG, making households, communities and nations cleaner and safer; boosting economic growth and development across markets, Sahel Corporate Communications Manager of Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma.

Obioma said: “It had to be the product of collaboration – at its finest and most strategic level – a Joint Venture (JV) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate.

“The Joint Venture operates as the West Africa Gas Limited (WAGL) and is run by two companies, NNPC Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NNPC and Sahara Energy’s Oil and Gas trading arm, Ocean Bed Trading Limited (BVI). The JV is addressing LPG related transportation bottlenecks, availability and quality concerns, deepening the LPG market in West Africa and other markets and above all, enhancing acce

