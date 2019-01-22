Jaiz Bank Nigeria Committed to Financial Inclusion – MD

Jaiz Bank committed to financial inclusion – MD

Jaiz Bank Plc is committed to providing financial inclusion to a large segment of the society that is currently financially excluded, the bank’s Managing Director, Hassan Usman, has said.Speaking at the National Financial Literacy Stakeholders’ conference in Abuja, Usman said Jaiz Bank being itself a child of financial inclusion policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide non-interest banking for those who prefer it, would ensure that there is deep penetration of financial services to the ordinary citizenry. He said Jaiz Bank has been part of the process of insuring financial inclusion through agency banking and also the use technology to reach the unbanked.

He said: “We are running a pilot in a village in Katsina State where we will interact with women entrepreneurs that are selling akara (bean cake), fura da nono and such other micro businesses so that we can empower them.

“We are not going there primarily to get deposits but to empower them with small credits so that they will now in turn generate wealth. What we are trying to do at this stage is to empower these women groups both in the villages and the cities so that they can get some financing that they presently lack to develop their businesses,” he said.

