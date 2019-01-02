AGO 10,000MTS For Sale (TANK FARM .. DELIVERY)

PROCEDURE FOR TANK FARM DELIVERY

Buyer and seller sign and seal the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) including full Banking co-ordinates, Buyer then returns the signed SPA with Tank Farm details; thorough put agreement, Tank Farm receipt etc. to seller.

Buyer calls Seller to Agree on Readiness to Deposit Managers Cheque of N10M in favour of Seller Caveat cashable after Q&Q to enable seller to issue NOR/ETA AND MOVES CARGO TO TANK FARM

Seller then issue NOR/ETA to the tank farm for acknowledgement,

On confirmation of Managers Cheque seller moves cargo to the Tank farm for Q/Q

Upon arrival and confirmation of cargo , BUYER then Crystalizes Managers Cheque in favour of SELLER,

Buyer’s super cargo and inspectors boards and confirm the product and take sample for Q&Q test .

Upon successful Q&Q test, seller then issue MT103.

Then buyer issues MT103 for the entire cargo

Product is discharged from vessel into the tank farm storage.

Buyer pays for the entire product including all the agents and facilitators and consultants.

PRICE: A.G.O. N182.00 LESS N4.00

PRODUCT: {Automotive Gas Oil} {AGO} QUANTITY: 10,000MTS. (TANK FARM .. DELIVERY) QUALITY: AGO– NNPC grade. DELIVERY: ON TANK FARM BASIS

Commission: N5.00 NOTE SELLER’S SIDE CLOSED & BUYER’S SIDE

Quality: NNPC/DPR SPECIFICATION (AUTOMOTIVE GAS OIL) AGO

Payment: MT103/CASH BASIS.

The product offered for sale is AUTOMOTIVE GAS OIL (A.G.O) imported product of NNPC standard quality. Interested buyer should please call me on Tel/Whatsapp number : 08037191728

