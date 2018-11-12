Robin Thicke & April Love Geary’s $2.4m Malibu Mansion Destroyed In California Fires – Photo

April Love Geary revealed on Sunday that her Malibu mansion has burned down to the ground.

She took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the remains of the home she shares with boyfriend Robin Thicke. In 2014 the Blurred Lines crooner purchased the large home for $2.4m.The property was consumed by the California wildfires which have already claimed several lives.

The 23-year-old model from Huntington Beach, California posted a photo of what appeared to be the gate at their home.

There was also some debris in the driveway.

‘Our house is gone,’ April captioned the photo.

Earlier she had shared an image of smoke clouds in the neighborhood.

‘Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe,’ said the model.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)