Ikeja Bus Terminal Dismantled After It Was Commissioned By Buhari

It was further gathered that buses at Ikeja bus terminal have also been moved out from the area. Here are tweets from Twitter users over the recent development;

@iamremraj wrote;

I just passed by the Ikeja Bus Terminal that was commissioned with so much funfare, pomp & pagentry earlier this year by @MBuhari & observed that it has been dismantled, all the big buses moved out. I am not understanding again o! What’s happening?Aye ma le o! A place that was so set, people were taking transport to go there & take pics. Overnight, all the fittings & lights were dismantled. All the neatly arrayed Marcopolo buses ferried away! How did the “world class” Ikeja Bus Terminal become a stage set?!

@CupofCoffee_xo wrote;

Ambode is such a big baby Baba don dey scatter Ikeja Bus Terminal ni sha

@OluwatomiNash wrote;

So they have truly demolished Ikeja Bus Terminal. I thought it was fake news. Damn, Ambode was the only person performing under dis APC govt. But they worked against him. Smh. See as bus terminal fine like airport. Now, it’s all gone. Agege bridge next? Smh .. Thanks Jagaban

@Kopainzy wrote;

Who knows what Lagos State Government is doing with this Ikeja Bus Terminal??? All the buses are gone! Now they are uprooting the brick tiles in the Terminal!

This is what @LasgoOfficial brought @MBuhari to commission. They shutdown Lagos that day and there were lots of buses in this compound. Months after the buses are gone, the area cordoned and the floor tiles are being removed as we speak! shame!!

