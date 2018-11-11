Yahoo Boys Arrested For Attempting To Use Their Girlfriends For Money Ritual

Police detectives at the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, have arrested three ‘Yahoo Boys’ following their alleged failed attempt on Monday to use their girlfriends for money rituals.

It was gathered that the suspected ritualists who live within Ifant Jesus area in Asaba had attempted to use their girlfriends for money rituals when the bubble burst after their failed move in the early hours.The Commissioner of police in the state, Mustafa Muhammad, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects on Saturday in Asaba, said “They have been going out with the girls.

“They lavish money on them until the fateful Monday when they gave them water in pots to drink, one of them refused and immediately called her brother at the State CID and described the house to them, and the police mobilized to the house and arrested them in an apartment around Ifant Jesus area of Asaba.”

The police Boss gave the suspects’ names as Tochukwu Tobi, 35, Ikedihua Emeka, 34, and Dennis Sylvia 35.

He added that the suspects having made useful statements to the police, and were being detained for further investigation as they will be charged to court on completion of investigation, Daily Post reports.

CP Muhammad disclosed that the police were working hard with a view to arresting other Yahoo boys in the state.

“The police will leave no stone unturned to ensure that all the Yahoo boys are brought to book, the police have enough reports on the Yahoo boys and we are closing in on them.”

One of the girls, who spoke to journalists in Asaba said “I have been dating one of the suspects for three years now… He used to give me money, and he told me that he is a business man unknown to me that he is a Yahoo, Yahoo man.”

