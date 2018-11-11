Snake Refuses To Come Out After “Magic Man” Swallowed It During Stunt In Lagos – VIDEO

Why risk your life for nothing? A man was left red faced after his magic stunt went horribly wrong during performance in Lagos. It was gathered that the man swallowed a snake while performing a magic stunt, with the assurance that he would bring it out.

Sadly, he found it difficult to pull the snake out…

A trending clip making the rounds online shows the moment the man who wore red and black attire – tried to force the snake out of his mouth all to no avail. He even tried by coughing vigorously but still couldn’t bring out the snake from his mouth.While he continued with different styles to pull out the reptile, others who had gathered to watch the magic, looked on including passersby and motorists.

(Visited 72 times, 69 visits today)