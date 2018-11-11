Nigerian Man Writes Application Letter For Post Of Prisoner To Presidency

The claim by the Nigerian Minister for Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that the Nigerian Government spends N3.5 million per month to feed the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites has continued to generate reactions among Nigerians.

For some people, being a prisoner in the custody of the Nigerian Federal Government might be the new cool because free people were till struggling to be paid only N30,000 per month contrary to N3.5m used to feed a prisoner who has been granted his freedom three times by the court.Consequently, this young man wrote a passionate letter of application to President Buhari applying for the seemingly juicy position of Prisoner of the Federal Republic.

Read the Contents of the Letter Below;

#1000 Ali Akilu Road

Kaduna

08/11/2018

The President

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Abuja – Nigeria

Through;

The Minister of Information

Federal Minister of Information

Abuja – Nigeria

Sir,

APPLICATION FOR THE EXALTED POSITION OF A PRISONER

With reference to your amazing revelation that El-Zak Zaky is fed with 3.5million naira monthly and the other equally amazing revelation by the Minister of Interior, General Danbazau, that 14k is used to feed one prisoner a day, I wish to apply most honourably for the position of a prisoner in any of the prisons where this 14k is used to feed the inmates.

I am a harmless person and ordinarily I have no business with the prisoners and would never have any reason to sleep there, but with the “good” life the prisoners are enjoying under this regime, and considering that the daily feeding per prisoner costs only 4k less than the national monthly minimum wage, I have decided to submit myself for consideration to enable me enjoy with the inmates.

I am sure you will soon see more applications than you can handle after giving my application a favourable consideration. You may wish to be sending 10k of my own portion of 14k daily to my GTB Account of 0021732123 and use the balance of 4k to feed me. I always love to use JW wine when I eat. Please I am not comfortable with anything other than Bottled water.

I have studied up to first degree and am currently enrolled for an MSc programme. Find attached copy of my curriculum vitae.

I look forward to your invitation for interview.

Yours faithfully,

Emmanuel J.Z.

