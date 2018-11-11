Lagos-Ibadan Railway: The Lagos Station Prototype And Its Location

The ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Railway project which will cut across 3 states namely Lagos, Ogun and Oyo state is going on at a very fast pace. The railway is meant to ease of vehicular activities on the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Road and it is also expected to be used to convey cargo goods thereby the pressure on Lagos roads will reduce.

According to the minister of transportation, Mr. Rotimi Ameachi, when the rail is completed, people living in Ibadan can work in Lagos and still get home on time as the trip using the rail is estimated to be in minutes.AutoReportNG got the prototype of the proposed Lagos Railway Station and it was a sight to behold based on the design but we are still skeptical if it will be sited at Ebute-Metta or maybe at Iddo Railway Station. No matter what may be the final decision, trust us to always give you exclusively in as much as mobility and transportation are concerned in Nigeria.

Picture 3 denotes its final destination and where it will be sited.

