How Atiku Was Searched By Presidential Security Agents At Abuja Airport – Photo

November 11, 2018

Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has escaped arrest after Security agents from the presidency reportedly searched his aircraft after he landed in Abuja earlier today after a trip to Dubai.

PoliticsNGR gathered that in a statement via his twitter handle, Atiku claims that the move was made to Intimidate him and his staff. He wrote;
“I arrived to Abuja this morning to a search by agents of the state, aimed at intimidating me and my staff.

I am committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them.

Together, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain.”

