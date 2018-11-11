2face Son Bags Black Students Achievement Award In US [Photos]

Nigerian music legend, 2face Idibia, second son with Pero, Justin has just bagged the ‘Black Students Achievement Award’ for academic success in US.

His proud mum shared the good news saying, ‘thank you Justin for making me so proud. You are destined for greatness. God’s special gift to me.

My son Agaba’idu, my heart, my joy, my everything. I couldn’t have missed this for anything in the world. Love you Son. Black students achievement award for academic succes’

(Visited 19 times, 10 visits today)