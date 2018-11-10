See Top 20 Universities With Most Employed Graduates In Nigeria – List

Covenant University, Ota; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; and the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, produce the most employed graduates in Nigeria, a 2018 graduate report has found.

According to the recently released Stutern Nigerian Graduate Report, 2018, Lagos State University (LASU), is the state university with the most employed graduates in Nigeria.The report shows that 83.70 percent of Covenant University graduates are employed, while UNN and UI boast of 68.18 percent and 61.76 percent respectively.

“For the second time in a row, Covenant University have the most employed graduates rate in Nigeria. 13 federal universities, 4 state universities and 3 private universities made the list,” the report read in part.

TOP 20 MOST EMPLOYABLE UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA

Rank University /Percentage Employed

1 Covenant University Ota 83.70%

2 University of Nigeria 68.18%

3 University of Ibadan 61.76%

4 Federal University of Technology, Minna 60.61%

5 University of Ilorin 60.22%

6 Bowen University 60.00%

7 Obafemi Awolowo University 59.30%

8 University of Benin. 58.51%

9 Lagos State University 58.49%

10 University of Lagos 58.13%

11 Federal University of Technology, Owerri 56.82%

12 Babcock University 52.70%

13 Federal University of Technology, Akure 51.72%

14 Adekunle Ajasin University 51.22%

15 Olabisi Onabanjo University 50.00%

16 Nnamdi Azikiwe University 50.00%

17 University of Agriculture 48.08%

18 Ekiti State University 39.34%

19 University of Port-Harcourt 37.93%

20 Ahmadu Bello University 37.50%

However, when it comes to returns on investment, TheCable found that University of Ilorin, University of Ibadan, and Federal University of Technology, Akure, led the pack.

“On our ranking of the best institutions for return on investment, University of Ilorin retained the first position from our previous edition,” the report read.

“A student from this school can earn their total tuition fee more than 13 times in their first year of full-time paid employment.”

SALARY: 60% EARN LESS THAN 50,000 ON FIRST JOB

According to the report put together by Stutern, Jobberman, and BudgIT, “3 out of 5 (about 60%) of Nigerian graduates earn less than 50,000 ($139) as their first job monthly salary”.

“Upon getting a later job, that number falls to 2 out of 5 (a little above 40%). Overall, most recent graduates earn between N20,000 to N49,999 ($56 to $139) in their first job after graduation while for their later job salary, most earn between N50,000 to N99,999 ($139 – $278).”

The report also found that the most employable graduate courses for 2018 are: Medicine, Library and Information science, Marketing, Quantity Surveying, Physiology, Management Information Science, and Law.

